Huntingtown Man Released on Own Recognizance After Pouring Gasoline, Setting House on Fire

On Monday, February 27, 2023, at around 6:30 p.m., Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters from the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department responded to 3340 Ben Oak Drive for a report of an individual pouring gasoline on himself and other items.

During the 911 call, the person ignited clothing in a closet.

Deputies were the first to arrive, ensuring everyone had safely escaped and then attempted to extinguish the fire. Firefighters arrived and were able to contain the fire.

Robinson’s father was home and later took himself to the hospital to be evaluated for burns sustained while trying to extinguish the fire.

Investigators were requested to investigate and confirmed Maximilian Xavier Robinson, age 29 of Huntingtown, had intentionally set the fire, causing approximately $15,000 in damages.

Robinson was transported to Calvert Health Medical Center for evaluation.

He was taken into custody on an arrest warrant on March 6, 2023 and transported to Calvert County Detention Center on first-degree arson charges, where he was held without bond until being released on his own recognizance on March 7, 2023.