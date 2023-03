The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is investigating a theft that occurred at the Early Bird Liquors, located on Mervell Dean Road, Hollywood, MD on February 25, 2023 at approximately 9:00 p.m., The individuals were seen in a silver Ford sedan.

If you have any information regarding this incident or recognize the person or vehicle in these photos, please contact the Duty Officer at the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955 x0 and reference 23-MSP-007252. You can remain anonymous!