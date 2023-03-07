Two Waldorf Teens Arrested After Leading Police on Chase in Stolen Vehicle, Police Recover Gun and Large Amount of Drugs

On Saturday, March 4, 2023, at approximately 12:48 a.m., officers responded to the 4600 block of Prestancia Place in the Sheffield neighborhood of Waldorf for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

When officers arrived, the suspect vehicle fled but was located nearby on Muirfield Court. When an officer approached the vehicle to speak to the occupants, the driver accelerated toward the officer and fled again. The officer checked the area and located the vehicle, which had crashed into the woods in the area of Sheffield Circle and St. George’s Drive.

The driver fled on foot and a passenger remained with the vehicle. Officers recovered a handgun with an obliterated serial number and over three pounds of marijuana packaged for sale during a subsequent search of the vehicle. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle had been stolen from Washington, D.C.

The driver, Jahziah Milan Christian, 17 of Waldorf, was apprehended by patrol officers and charged as an adult with possession with intent to distribute, use of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and other related gun charges, theft, attempt to elude a uniformed officer, first degree assault, reckless driving and other traffic charges. On March 6, a judge ordered Christian could be released from the Charles County Detention Center as long as he meets the conditions required for electronic monitoring.

The passenger, Gekia Ynez Wright, 18, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute, use of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and other related gun charges, theft, and first degree assault. On March 6, a judge ordered that Wright could be released on the condition that she pay a $3,000 bond. Officer J. Gordon investigated.

