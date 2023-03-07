Virginia Man Arrested in Waldorf, Police Recover Gun and Pound of Weed

On Sunday, March 5, 2023, at approximately 1:21 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding in the area of Middletown Road and McDaniel Road in Waldorf.
Upon making contact with the driver, the officer detected the odor of marijuana.
During a subsequent search of the vehicle, the officer located a loaded handgun inside the vehicle as well as over 500 grams of marijuana packaged for distribution and additional paraphernalia.
The driver, Percy Alexander Martin, Jr., 27, of Dumfries VA, was arrested and charged with
- drug distribution.etc with firearm
- handgun in vehicle
- loaded handgun in vehicle
- firearm/drug trafficking
- firearm use/felony crime
- assault weapon/mag.use.
On March 6, a judge ordered that Martin could be released on personal recognizance. Officer J. Gordon investigated.