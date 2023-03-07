Southern Maryland Bluegrass Concert Featuring Mississippi Based Group on Sunday, March 12, 2023 in Prince Frederick

Jay Armsworthy and the Calvert Elks #2620 is pleased to announce the “Southern Maryland Bluegrass” concert series at the Calvert Elks Lodge #2620 at 1015 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, MD.

The next concert will be on Sunday March 12 at 2:00 pm featuring a new group on the Bluegrass scene, Volume Five Bluegrass band.

Glen Harrell, the bands soulful lead singer and fiddler along with Jacob Burleson on Guitar & Vocals, Aaron Ramsey on Mandolin and Vocals, Chris Wade on banjo, and Jacob Eller on bass are creating their own identity in the industry with their unique sound that players and listeners will remember for many years to come – a band that sounds like no other band in the business. To date they have released 7 albums on the Mountain Fever Record label.

One of their most-streamed albums, titled “Drifter”, rightfully earned the group IBMA Awards in 2017: “Emerging Artist of the Year” Award and the “Song of the Year” Award for “I Am A Drifter,”. Volume Five celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2018 with yet another Billboard Top 10 Bluegrass Chart album, “Milestones”.

Volume Five’s touring schedule has afforded them the benefit of playing with numerous artists over the years, some of whom have become fans of their music. Superior musicianship, impeccable singing, and moving song selections. Volume Five has all the above and more. They are extremely talented yet humble and genuinely real people. Volume Five has a magical quality about them that will undoubtedly make a lasting impression in the world of acoustic music.

The last show of the Southern Maryland Bluegrass series will feature High Fidelity.

Tickets for each show will be available at the door for $20.00 per person. Under twelve are admitted free with a paid adult. Food and beverages will be available for sale and there will be a 50/50 raffle as well as door prizes.

The doors open at Noon and the shows will begin at 2:00 pm. Information for each show can be found at www.somdbluegrass.com or by calling 301-737-3004.

