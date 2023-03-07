Five Teens Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Leads Officers on Pursuit in Charles County

On Monday, March 6, 2023, at 3:43 p.m., a patrol officer observed a vehicle being driven recklessly on Billingsley Road in Bryans Road.

A computer check on the vehicle’s registration indicated it had been reported stolen. The officer initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled on Billingsley Road towards White Plains.

The vehicle turned onto Crain Highway and travelled south, in the northbound lanes, before crashing at Willets Crossing Road in White Plains.

All five occupants, which included two adults and three juveniles, fled on foot from the vehicle and were apprehended by officers.

Shayne D’Lontay Watson, 18, of White Plains, was arrested and charged with the theft of the motor vehicle. Jaylon Ahmod Hall, 19, of White Plains, was arrested and charged with the theft of the motor vehicle and trespassing.

The three juveniles were charged on juvenile offense reports and in accordance with Maryland law were released to parents.

On March 7, a district court commissioner ordered that Watson and Hall could be released from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance. Officer D. Graham investigated.

