Teacher at Grace Lutheran Church in La Plata Charged with Child Sexual Abuse

On March 4, 2023, Charles County Sheriff’s detectives arrested and charged David Warren Henson, Jr., 53, of Waldorf, with sexual abuse of a minor and child pornography after it was reported that he sexually abused an adolescent female over a period of two years.

Henson has been employed as a teacher at Grace Lutheran Church in La Plata since September of 2021.

he victim in this case is known to Henson and was not a student at the school where he worked.

On March 5, 2023, a district court commissioner ordered Henson to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information or concerns related to Henson is asked to contact Detective M. Nauman at (301) 609-6581.

