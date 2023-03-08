Dog Adoption Fees Waived by the St. Mary’s County – Animal Adoption & Resource Center During March

The St. Mary’s County Animal Adoption & Resources Center has announced that all dog adoption fees will be waived through March 31, 2023. Adoption fees will still apply for all other animals, excluding dogs and some specific animals that have been “sponsored” and paid in advance by other residents to encourage adoption.

Since opening last September, the St. Mary’s Animal Adoption & Resource Center has been protecting, advocating for, and providing compassionate care to animals in need; facilitating over 340 animal adoptions. The Animal Adoption & Resource Center takes in and oversees adoptions for a variety of animals, including dogs, cats, reptiles, small mammals, birds, and more!

The shelter is open to the public on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from noon – 6 pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from noon – 4 pm. Walk-ins are welcome; no appointment necessary!

Residents can learn more about the Center and volunteer opportunities, view animals available for adoption, and watch the live kitty cam online at: stmaryscountymd.gov/animalshelter.