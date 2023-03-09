Carolyn Ann DenDekker, 79, of California, MD, passed away on February 25, 2023 at home.

She was born on January 24, 1944 in Washington, D.C. to the late Elvin Winkler and Margaret Atchison Winkler. She grew up in Stevens Point, Wisconsin and graduated from The University of Stevens Point with a Bachelor’s of Arts. Carolyn later moved to San Diego, CA a place that was very near and dear to her.

Carolyn worked as a Sales Associate for Belk and enjoyed meeting and talking with customers she interacted with. She had a love of reading, polar bears, snowflakes, red wine, and enjoyed celebrating every holiday to the fullest with Halloween being her favorite. Carolyn loved her grandchildren deeply, attending every concert, sporting event and horse competition. She loved to bake sweets for everyone and made the best cutout cookies.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Kris Chuska (Rick) of King George, VA, Kara Funyak (Jim) of Great Mills, MD, and Karl DenDekker of Missouri City, TX; her 7 grandchildren – Kara Chuska, Perri Tritt (Jacob), Kelon Funyak, Dawson Chuska, Kyle Funyak, Dekker Chuska (Allyson) and Kade Funyak; and 1 Great-Grandchild Myles Chuska. She is preceded in death by her parents.

There will be a memorial service in the future.

She will be greatly missed!

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.