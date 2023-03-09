John “Buck” Theodosius Courtney Jr., 88, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2023 at Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD.

Born May 1, 1934 in Point Lookout, MD to the late John T. Courtney Sr. and Dorothy Moore Courtney.

Buck was a well-known entrepreneur within St. Mary’s County, operating many businesses such as Courtney’s Pile Driving, Courtney’s Fishing Center, Hollywood Lumber Yard, Southern Maryland Concrete, Mechanicsville Super Market and the most recent, Ridge Marine Sales. He began his entrepreneurship simply by renting boats down on the causeway near his family property, which is now known to be Point Lookout State Park. Alongside renting boats, he worked as a waterman spending his days out on the water crabbing and oystering. In his early 20’s he was drafted into the Army and served as a military police officer protecting our nation’s weapons. Once out of the service, he began a successful career in marine construction building piers and seawalls. In 1971, he purchased the old Ridge School House and began the venture that is now known as Ridge Marine Sales. This is where he became famous among the locals for selling waterman supplies, specifically crab pots, which he built himself. He was once married to the late Ceclia Agnes Clarke whom he had three children with. Buck was a true icon and companion to many. He will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his siblings, Thomas Courtney (Julie) and Joann Thompson, his son John Kenneth Courtney (Iva) of Scotland MD, his daughter Judy Courtney of Scotland, MD, grandchildren Elizabeth Smailes (CJ), Blaire Obney, Brooke Obney, Douglas Cooksey, John Cooksey, Ben Ciancio (Caroline), Brandy McKelvey (Rich), and Melissa Courtney, along with numerous great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Nancy Ciancio, siblings, James Courtney, Doug Courtney, David Courtney, Mary Louise Goodman, and granddaughter, Becky Gould.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ACTS – A Community That Shares, P.O. Box 54, Bushwood, MD 20618.

Pallbearers will be Bobby Bise, Benny Wilkerson, CJ Smailes, Maverick Smailes, Douglas Cooksey, and Dustin Davis.

Family will receive friends at Trinity Episcopal Church, 47444 Trinity Church Road, St. Mary’s City, MD 20686 on Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., with prayers recited by Reverend Jeannie Jantz at 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will also be held at Trinity Episcopal Church on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at the church cemetery.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.