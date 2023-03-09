John “Rudy” Rudolph Jones, Sr., 70, of Charlotte Hall, MD, peacefully passed away on March 1, 2023, with his loving family by his side.

John was born on September 30, 1952, in Washington, DC to the late Newton and Margaret Jones.

On September 22, 1973, he married the love of his life Diane Jones, celebrating almost 50 years of marriage. Together they were blessed with five children, Roy Jones, Lori Worley, Theresa Hancock (Damian), Lisa Coombs (Chad), and John Jones, Jr. who predeceased his father.

John proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1972. He worked as a Maintenance Technician for the Charles County Government and retired after 22 years of dedicated service. He always worked hard to provide a good life for his family. He had a great love for the Lord Jesus and taught his family to be strong and loving. When John was not working, he enjoyed bowling, horseshoes, and fishing but most importantly he loved spending time with his family. He was a collector of coins, stamps, and various Marine Corps items.

John is survived and will be greatly missed by his loving and devoted wife, children, and fourteen grandchildren; Paige, Madisyn, Sonny, Alexandra, Camryn, Kevin, Kylee, Skylin, Jalen, David, Makayla, Ava, Aiden and Keegan, and one great-grandchild Noah. Brothers James and Teresa Jones and A.J. and Terri Kahouk and sisters Judy Lambeth, Loretta Burkett, Lois Smith, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

John was predeceased by his parents, his son John Jones, Jr., brothers Newton Jones, Charles Parker, John E Jones, Mitchell Jones, and sister Nancy Adams.

Services are pending.

