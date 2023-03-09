Mae Wilhelmina Whittington, 84, of Waldorf MD, passed away on February 26, 2023, with her loving family by her side.

Mae was born on April 4, 1938, to William Adell and Norine Berry Adell in Accokeek, MD.

After graduating high school, Mae went to college for 4 years and worked as a secretary for the federal government. Mae married George Whittington and together they had three children, Terry, Brenda, and Michael.

Mae is predeceased by her parents, William and Norine Adell; husband, George Whittington; son, Michael Whittington; sisters, Jenny Baden, and Annette Whitlow.

Mae is survived by her daughters, Terry Morris of Brandywine, MD, and Brenda Whittington of Waldorf, MD; sisters, Margaret Scarborough of VA, and Vera Otto of Waldorf, MD. She is also survived by two granddaughters, one grandson, one daughter-in-law, and six great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 9, 2023, with visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 pm with prayers at 7:00 pm officiated by Pastor Derek Yelton at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral service will follow on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 11:00 am at Hughesville Baptist Church, 8505 Old Washington Road, Hughesville, MD 20637. Interment will be at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD