Caroline Ethel Asp, 75, of Leonardtown, MD (formerly of Bradenton, FL), passed away on February 23, 2023 at Hospice of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD.

She was born on January 26, 1948 in Bogota, Colombia to the late Ralph Hines and Martha Harahus Hines.

Caroline graduated from Prairie Bible College in 1969 and joined Worldwide Evangelization for Christ (WEC) to do missions work in Colombia. In Colombia, she met a fellow missionary named Mark, and on June 30, 1979, Caroline married her beloved husband, Mark Olen Asp in Colombia, South America. Together they served the Lord as missionaries in Colombia and Mexico, and served the Lord in ministry in the United States. They celebrated over 38 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in April 2018. Caroline spent the last five years of her life serving the Lord and fighting cancer close to her son in Leonardtown. She wanted to be remembered as a woman who desired to follow her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Caroline is survived by her children, Becky Houle (Tom) of Chanhassen, MN and Stuart Asp (Mandy) of Great Mills, MD; her brother, Jon Hines (Patty) of Ontario, Canada; her grandchildren: Addy, Aleeyah, Sadie, Asia, and Logan; and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated at 11:00 a.m., at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, 23075 Town Creek Drive, California, MD 20619. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to WEC International, P.O. Box 1707, Fort Washington, PA 19034.

