Margaret “Peggy” Marie King, 76, of Hughesville, MD formerly of Golden Beach, Mechanicsville, MD, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2023, in Callaway, MD, with her loving family by her side.

Peggy was born on February 15, 1947, to Harvey Jacob Dyck and Olive Elizabeth Ford, in Washington, DC.

She married Ronald Albert King Sr., and together they had three children, Ronald Jr., Wayne, and Michael. Peggy and Ronald celebrated 57 years of marriage.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Olive Dyck; and her husband, Ronald Albert King, Sr.

She is survived by her sons, Ronald King Jr(Janice) of Hughesville, MD, Wayne King (Jackie) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Michael King of Mechanicsville, MD; grandchildren Mathew King (Christi), Amber Best (Shaniece), Robert King (Amber), Emma King, Rachel King, Jacob King, Colin King, David King, Daniel King, Jamie Larson (Tom), Jodi Gardiner (Brian), and Michelle Burtnett (Kevin); great-grandchildren Arabella Pinkney, Peyton King, Rhett King, Bobby Best, Jocelyn, Drew and Tommy Larson, AJ and Sydney DeVincent, Jacob Gardiner, Kevin (Alexis), Gabriella, Vivian, Brendan, Genevieve, and Audriana Burtnett; sister Cathy Smith of Annapolis, MD, and nieces and nephews.

Peggy was the owner and operator of Peggy’s Daycare for 27 years and was lovingly referred to as Nana by all. Peggy always put family first and was a dedicated wife, and mother. Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. On any given day you would find Peggy sitting on her front porch with a diet coke in hand. She loved cooking for her family and was best known for her famous shrimp salad. During her time here on earth she touched many lives.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, March 10, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 pm with prayers at 7:00 pm. A funeral service officiated by Deacon Bill Kyte will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 10:00 am at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Hospice House of St. Mary’s, Calloway. MD.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.