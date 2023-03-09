Courtney Clow Dempsey passed away at the age of 74 on February 25, 2023, from cancer at the Asbury Care facility in Solomons, MD. She was born in Washington, D.C. on September 2, 1948, and resided in Temple Hills, MD. She graduated from Crossland High School in 1966 and attended Boston University. She transferred to American University and received her bachelor’s degree in 1970. Courtney then began her career as a personnel specialist with the Federal Government where she was employed until her retirement.

She married her first husband, Patrick Dempsey in 1970. Together they had three children, two of whom are surviving. The marriage ended in divorce in 1987. In 2012, she remarried to Col. Louis Hari and moved to Swan Point, MD. Her husband, Louis, died from cancer in 2020.

Courtney will be remembered as a strong woman who possessed a wonderful sense of humor, loved to travel and cared very deeply for her family. She also spent many hours tracing the Clow family ancestry and developing friendships with distant relatives.

Courtney was preceded in death by her parents, James and Eleanor Clow; her daughter, Cara and two brothers, Douglas Clow and Robert Clow. She is survived by two sons, Ryan Dempsey of Pasadena, MD and Michael Dempsey of La Plata, MD and her brother, Gordon Clow of Annandale, VA. She also leaves two grandchildren, Andrew Dempsey and Meghan Dempsey.

Visitation

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane

Owings, MD 20736 Services Memorial Service Saturday, March 25, 2023 12:00 pm Rausch Funeral Home-Owings 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane Owings, MD 20736