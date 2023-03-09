Glenn Keith Curtis, 58, of Owings and formerly of Fairhaven passed away February 16, 2023. He was born November 17, 1964, in Montgomery County to Bobby Gene and Sandra Heede Curtis. Glenn grew up in Rockville and moved to Fairhaven when he was 12 years old. Glenn spent his youth on the water in Fairhaven where he developed a love for fishing and crabbing. He graduated from Southern High School in 1982. Glenn worked in HVAC and later became a master carpenter which gave him the ability to hold many jobs in the home improvement industry. Most recently Glenn worked with his brother Bryan installing heavy machinery. Glenn loved being outdoors and, on the water, especially crabbing and fishing. He also enjoyed gardening and helping as many people as he could with gardens and projects. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially being able to be a big kid at heart playing with his grandson. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Glenn is survived by his daughter Kelsey Smith-Curtis, grandson Liam Wilson, brother Bryan Curtis and his wife Debbie, niece Lisa Curtis, nephew Christopher Curtis, and Kelsey’s mother and close friend Belinda Smith.

A memorial service and celebration of Glenn’s life will be held at a later date.

Services

Sunday, March 26, 2023

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

American Legion-Stallings-Williams Post 206 3330 Chesapeake Beach Road

Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732