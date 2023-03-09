Jeffrey (Jeff) David Gott, 58, of Huntingtown, MD passed away peacefully at The Johns Hopkins Hospital, on February 28, 2023 surrounded by his loved ones, after a long and hard fight. Jeff was born November 29, 1964, at Calvert Memorial Hospital in Prince Frederick, MD, to Lockie Sue and Charles Owens Gott, Sr. Jeff was raised in North Beach, MD, and graduated from Northern High School. He married Joanna Pagliaro Gott on June 5, 1999, and they raised a beautiful family together. Jeff worked construction for Beaver Dam Construction until his injury on October 4, 2004, leaving him a quadriplegic. That however didn’t stop him from being a loving, present, and supportive father, son, and friend to many. In his leisure time, Jeff enjoyed watching sports, gambling, yard sales, listening to rock, going to concerts, eating good food, and watching movies with his daughter. Towards the end, he found joy in being surrounded by his cats and watching his loved ones live their lives. Jeff was never one to give up, no matter how hard things got. He was always making jokes and making the best of the circumstances he was given. Jeff was an optimistic, loving, selfless, and dependable person. He always put his loved ones first, spending his life making sure the ones around him were taken care of. He was and always will be an inspiration to everyone who he crossed paths with. Jeff is survived by his father Charles Owens Gott, Sr. of Owings, MD, wife of 24 years Joanna Jo Pagliaro Gott of Huntingtown, MD, daughter Brandy Jo Gott of Huntingtown, MD, two stepsons George (Marshall) M. Catterton of Fort Myers, FL and Jeffery W. Catterton of Huntingtown, MD, nephew Charles Owens Gott, III (Candice) of Owings, MD and their children, and niece Windi Marcellas (Allen) of Owings, MD and their children. He was preceded in death by his mother Lockie Sue Gott of Owings, MD and brother Charles Owens Gott, Jr. of Owings, MD. Although he is gone, he will never be forgotten. His memory will forever live on in his loved ones. The viewing will be held on March 8, 2023 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Rausch Funeral Home in Owings, MD. There will be a service and celebration of Jeff’s life held on March 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Rausch Funeral Home in Owings, MD. Interment will follow in Southern Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions in Jeff’s name may be made to Kennedy Krieger Institute.

Services

Life Celebration Service

Thursday, March 9, 2023 1:00 P.M.

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane

Owings, MD 20736

Burial

Southern Memorial Gardens

10155 Ward Road

Dunkirk, MD 20754