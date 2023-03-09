Ruthann Phelps Hall, 68, of Shady Side passed away March 1, 2023. She was born December 11, 1954, in New London, Connecticut to Leroy P. and Ann (Murphy) Phelps. Ruthann’s father was in the military, so the family lived in many states throughout her childhood, including Connecticut, Florida, Virginia and Rhode Island. At the age of 21, she settled in Maryland. She married David Hall on July 20, 1985 and they lived in Edgewater before moving to Shady Side. Ruthann worked in the healthcare industry in medical billing for many years, retiring in the late 1990s. She enjoyed reading, watching movies, shopping and she loved being with her dogs.

Ruthann was preceded in death by her parents, her husband David Hall, Sr., brother John Wayne Phelps and niece Melanie Ann Hallowell. She is survived by her son Patrick Wayne Hall and stepchildren David Hall, Jr. of Dunkirk, April Dillion and husband Michael of Milford, DE, Kyle Hall and wife Amanda of St. Leonard and John Hall of Chesapeake Beach. Also surviving are her sister Donna Sherwood and husband Rob of Stevensville, nieces Shannon Brinkley and husband Brett and Kristen Phelps, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flower donations in Ruthann’s name may be made to the Humane Society of Calvert County at the address and link below.