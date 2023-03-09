March 9, 2023

Jeffrey Lem Henderson Sr., 66, of Lusby, MD, died March 2, 2023, peacefully at his home. He was born to Patricia (nee Trent) and Jesse Earle Henderson, April 18. 1956.

Jeffrey is a US Marine (once a Marine, always a Marine), before becoming a Police Officer in 1982 with Prince George’s Police Department, which he retired in 2003. He was also a certified firearms instructor.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Henderson (nee Bordsen), daughters, Christina McNulty,  Sheree Inkeles (son-in-law John Inkeles), son, Jeffrey Henderson Jr., step-daughters, Jessica Plummer, Jennifer Perricone and nine grandchildren, Brittany, Dylan, Rachelle, Christopher A. Jr., Nathan, Gabriel, Elijah, Eva and Auna.

A memorial visitation will be held at Rausch Funeral Home in Lusby, MD on Monday, March 13, 2023 from 6pm-8pm. A Funeral Service will be held at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, at a later date and announced in the near future.

This entry was posted on March 9, 2023 at 10:49 am and is filed under All News, Obituaries, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.