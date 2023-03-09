Jeffrey Lem Henderson Sr., 66, of Lusby, MD, died March 2, 2023, peacefully at his home. He was born to Patricia (nee Trent) and Jesse Earle Henderson, April 18. 1956.

Jeffrey is a US Marine (once a Marine, always a Marine), before becoming a Police Officer in 1982 with Prince George’s Police Department, which he retired in 2003. He was also a certified firearms instructor.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Henderson (nee Bordsen), daughters, Christina McNulty, Sheree Inkeles (son-in-law John Inkeles), son, Jeffrey Henderson Jr., step-daughters, Jessica Plummer, Jennifer Perricone and nine grandchildren, Brittany, Dylan, Rachelle, Christopher A. Jr., Nathan, Gabriel, Elijah, Eva and Auna.

A memorial visitation will be held at Rausch Funeral Home in Lusby, MD on Monday, March 13, 2023 from 6pm-8pm. A Funeral Service will be held at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, at a later date and announced in the near future.