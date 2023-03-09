“True compassion is showing kindness towards animals, without expecting anything in return.”

— Paul Oxton

“Animals are a window to your soul and a doorway to your spiritual destiny. If you let them into your life and allow them to teach you, you will be better for it.”

– Kim Shotola

Nancy Faye Heizer (nee Wease) was born in Detroit, Michigan, to Armon and Naundous (Nan) Wease (nee Smyer), both deceased, on New Year’s Eve 1943. After moving to Alexandria, Va., her younger brother, Ken, joined the family in 1945. In 1958 the family moved from Alexandria, Va. to settle in Solomons, Maryland, where Nancy lived for most of her life. Nancy graduated from Calvert County High School in 1961 and left the County to live and work in and around Washington, DC. She worked as an executive assistant for several organizations and stock brokerage houses. It was while she was working at the Johnston & Lemon brokerage that she met her husband, Donald M. Heizer, Jr. They were married at Olivet United Methodist Church in May 1973 and lived in Alexandria, Va. for several years before moving to Dares Beach, where they lived until Don’s death in 1999.

Nancy and Don loved cats and dogs and adopted many of them in their years together. After Don’s death, Nancy continued that tradition and in her later years lovingly adopted and spoiled Suzie-Q, Ceely, Sammy and Sport.

Nancy was an animal welfare activist, an avid gardener, a craft enthusiast and a strong supporter of Calvert Southern Pines Senior Center and multiple charities, including Southern Calvert County’s SMILE organization and the Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland.

Above all else, Nancy loved her family who also loved her dearly and whom she has left behind to mourn: her only sibling, Kenneth Wease and his wife, Elnora; her nephews, Todd and Stephen (Andrea); Don’s niece, Julie Heizer, and nephew, John Heizer (Karen); her great nieces and nephew Melina and Ezra Wease, Jodi Heizer Distad (Richard), Jill Heizer Van Wie (Christopher), and Jeni Heizer Coombs (Michael); and her great-great niece and nephews, Rowan and Declan Distad and Caroline Van Wie. In addition, Nancy will be missed by many cousins and wonderful friends.

A Memorial service will be held at the Olivet United Methodist Church in Lusby on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. A brief Gathering in the Church Sanctuary will begin at 10:30 a.m. Family and friends are invited to a reception immediately following the service in the Church Social Hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family humbly suggests a charitable contribution to one of Nancy’s favorite organizations:

SMILE – https://smileinc.org

Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland – https://beaglemaryland.org

Calvert Animal Welfare League – https://cawlrescue.org