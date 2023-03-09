James Louis, “Jim” Parent, Jr., passed away March 2, 2023 surrounded by family. Jim was born to James Louis, Sr. and Helen Marie (Vail) Parent on January 7, 1940 in Ridley Park, PA, where he was raised, and attended St. James High School. He attended West Chester College where he received a Bachelor’s Degree in Science in Education with a major in Biology and Geography, West Chester College where he received a Masters of Education with a major in Geography, and NOVA University where he received a Doctor of Education in Administration. He began his teaching career at Folcroft Junior High School and in 1962 began teaching Science at Stetson Junior High School in West Chester, Pennsylvania. He later moved to Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, and accepted a position as principal of Tunkhannock High School in 1974. He moved with his family to Chestertown, MD in 1979 as principal of Kent County High School. He moved to Calvert County, MD in 1981 to be the principal at Northern High School in Owings, and later served as principal at Calvert High School, and Calvert Career Center as well as serving as a supervisor in the board office. He retired from education in 2004 and later served as the Town Manager of Chesapeake Beach, MD from 2009 until 2014.

Jim enjoyed serving on many committees and organizations throughout his life. He especially enjoyed serving on the Chesapeake Beach Board of Appeals, the Department of Planning and Zoning and the Planning Commission. He also served as a Chesapeake Beach Town Council member from 1988 to 2008. Additionally, he completed the Leadership Maryland Program with other distinguished local leaders throughout the state of Maryland. While serving as a principal, he participated in many foreign exchange trips and served on a national committee to establish standards for trips abroad for students and educators. In addition, he developed a program of marketing which he also taught, using Disney World as the classroom for improving marketing strategies and customer consumption.

Jim was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed cheering for the Washington Capitals, Baltimore Ravens, and Baltimore Orioles. He loved harness horse racing and enjoyed owning and training harness-racing horses. Jim’s favorite hobby was traveling with his wife, Beth, his grandchildren, and his nephew Zachary Collins. Jim was very proud of his family and supported his children and grandchildren in all their ventures and hobbies.

Jim is survived by his wife Elizabeth R. (Hall) Parent of Chesapeake Beach, whom he married April 20, 1977. He is survived by his son Jeffrey LaBar and wife Dawn, daughters Jami Straub and husband Christopher, Julie Kultti and husband Nicholas, and Jennifer Jones. He was preceded in death by a son Jonathan Parent. Also surviving are grandchildren Justin LaBar, Jessi Lorenson, Ethan Droneberger, Jamie Packett, Billy Scott, Kaitlyn Straub, Abigail Straub, Braden Kultti, Reese Kultti and great-grandchildren Libby, Luke, Rylee and Ashton, brothers William Parent and wife Sonja and Joseph Parent and wife Marlene, and by several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will be received Thursday March 9, 2023 from 3:30 P.M. to 5:30 P.M. at Rausch Funeral Home, 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane, Owings, MD, where a Memorial Service will follow at 5:30 P.M.

Expressions of sympathy in Jim’s name may be made to Voices in Praise detailed in the link below.