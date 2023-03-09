Francis Joseph “Frank” Picciani, 97, of Prince Frederick, MD, and formerly of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away on March 3, 2023 at his residence with his family.

Born May 8, 1925 in Pittsburg, PA, he was the son of the late Pasquale Picciani and Mary Agnes (Nolan) Fitzpatrick Picciani.

Frank was a U.S. veteran. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII in the Cavalry and Mechanized Cavalry. He retired from the Federal Government as an accountant for U.S. Department of Commerce. He was the most loving, compassionate, giving, optimistic, God loving man! He remained very active all of his life.

Frank is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Gerald Zickefoose of Prince Frederick, MD; and his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Adelyn Picciani of Bowie, MD; and his grandchildren Brandon Zickefoose and Jacquelyn Picciani. He was preceded in death on April 29, 1999 by his wife Mary Louise (Molinari) Picciani; and his siblings Mary F. Kelley, Thomas A. Fitzpatrick, Daniel N. Fitzpatrick, and Ann Lanora Beckman.

Family will receive friends on Friday, March 10, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. with a funeral service conducted by Chaplain Bill Miller following at 7:30 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. Inurnment will be at in Bay Pines National Cemetery, Bay Pines, FL.