Laura Jane Ogden passed away on March 3rd, 2023 surrounded by family. Laura was born to Dr. Arthur Shaver, Jr. and Mary Jo (Schwob) on September 12th, 1960 in Washington, D.C. She was raised in Clinton, MD where she attended Surrattsville High School and graduated in 1978. She attended Mount St. Mary’s College in Emmitsburg, MD where she received a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Finance in 1982. While in college, she met her husband Geoffrey Augustine Ogden. They later married at St. John’s the Evangelist in Clinton, MD on June 7th, 1986. They resided in Upper Marlboro, MD until 1997 and then moved to Owings, MD.

Laura worked as a Business Administrator in a Washington D.C. ophthalmology office from 1982-1985. She then worked as a Business Administrator for the American Psychiatric Association in Washington D.C until 1992. Laura then became a full-time homemaker and later started Metropolitan Building Services, LLC in 2011 with her husband, Geoff.

Laura dedicated her life to her family and felt her most important job was raising her three daughters and spending time with her two grandchildren. She loved cooking for her family and baking holiday cookies and special birthday cakes. She also enjoyed sewing various items, including dresses for special occasions, Halloween costumes and embroidered pillows. She had a passion for the outdoors and had a true appreciation for nature. She was an extremely talented gardener and filled her yard with perennials, annuals and other landscaping for year-round beauty. Laura always looked forward to the annual Shaver family vacation to Smith Mountain Lake, VA.

She is preceded in death by her father Dr. Shaver. She is survived by her mother Mary Jo, husband Geoffrey, daughters Katherine “Katie” Ogden Demers, and husband Brandon in Chesapeake Beach, MD, Megan Ogden Hicks, and husband Wayne in Towson, MD, and Julianne Marie Ogden in Washington D.C. Also surviving are grandchildren Layla Grace and Jack Wyatt Demers and sisters Mary Ruth Sherren and husband Charles of Mitchellville, MD, Ellen Ardoin and husband Ernest of Hixson, TN, Kathleen Arnos and husband Guy of Falls Church, VA, Joanne Rodgers and husband Michael of Alexandria, VA, Carol Nichol and husband Scott of Newark, DE and Martha Wester and husband James of Clarksburg, MD. She is also survived by her mother-in-law Helen F. Ogden of Williston Park, NY, a brother-in-law Mark F. Ogden of Long Beach, NY, and by nineteen nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Laura’s memory may be made to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 detailed in the link below.