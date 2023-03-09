Rosemarie “Rose” Crider Glover, 91, passed away peacefully at her home in Sunderland on March 7, 2023 of natural causes with family at her side.

Rose was born on November 31, 1931 and raised in Washington, D.C. with her parents, Rana and Teresa Crider, and six brothers. She attended Holy Name School and Notre Dame Academy. At an early age she was swept away by the love of her life, John (Jack) Glover, marrying him on May 8, 1948. Their love produced five children who all survive her.

Jack’s time in the army and career as a DC Firefighter oftentimes left Rose alone in charge of the home, especially when John added side jobs as a taxi driver and real estate sales agent. Rose managed the money tightly – clipping coupons and visiting multiple stores for the weekly grocery needs – and supervised the faith formation of her children – weekly Mass was a must and education in Catholic schools was a foundation for as long as it was available. Family was a priority with summertime cross country road trips for the entire clan to Missouri to visit her parents and regular contact with her brothers near and far throughout the year. When her children started their own families, Rose kept her calendar current with the next generation always recognizing a birthday with a card.

Once all her children were in school, Rose went to work at the Government Printing Office. Her first job was working the night shift – again keeping the needs of her family a priority as she and John found ways to maximize their financial resources. She retired from GPO in 1986 and spent her time in retirement reading and gardening – and still clipping coupons and visiting multiple stores each week for the best deals!

Jack’s death in 2013 left Rose without a firm structure to her day: She no longer had to put a dinner meal on the table or keep up with household chores. Rose’s health declined until in 2016 major surgery and its recovery demands forced her to move in with her son/daughter-in-law. While she hoped it was just for a short time, she spent her remaining days there reading, presiding over television channel-surfing, and entertaining family from her recliner when they came to visit.

Rose is survived by her children Glen (Janet), Greg (Jean), Gene (Kathy), Gery (Barbara), and Tracey (David) along with ten grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren as well as brothers Donald and John (Ann).

A Funeral Mass will be held March 15 at 11am at St Anthony’s Catholic Church in North Beach. A viewing will be held for an hour prior to the service with a Rosary Recitation 15 minutes prior to the viewing. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton.