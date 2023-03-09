Police Investigating Accidental Shooting in Waldorf, Victim Flown to Trauma Center

On Thursday, March 9, 2023, at approximately 10:18 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Harbor Freight parking lot located at 3286 Crain Highway in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

Dispatchers advised the 911 caller stated he accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Crews arrived on the scene find an adult male victim with a single gunshot wound to the lower body.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was requested and landed nearby.

The victim was flown to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police are investigating the shooting as accidental.