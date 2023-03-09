Firefighters from St. Mary’s, Charles and Prince George’s County Respond to Fire in Charlotte Hall That Sends Victim to Burn Center

On Thursday, March 9, 2023, at approximately 1:30 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Leonardtown, Hollywood and Charles County responded to 29650 Whalen Road in Charlotte Hall, for the reported structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a large shed with a vehicle inside fully engulfed in flames with extensions to a nearby residence and wooded area.

Firefighters operated on the scene for over two hour and extinguished the fire in approximately 25 minutes.

Emergency medical personnel requested a helicopter for an adult male with burns

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area burn center.

Firefighters from Bay District and Seventh District provided fill ins as units from St. Mary’s, Charles and Prince George’s County responded, operated on the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

