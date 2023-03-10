No Injuries Reported After House Fire in Leonardtown

On Thursday, March 9, 2023, at approximately 5:54 a.m., firefighters from Leonardtown, Hollywood, Mechanicsville, Seventh District, Valley Lee, and Bay District responded to the 24000 block of Pin Cushion Road in Leonardtown, for the reported structure fire.

Volunteer firefighters from Leonardtown was just leaving the scene of a nearby medical call in the Loveville area and responded with 4 personnel.

Crews arrived on the scene within minutes to find a one-story single-family home with nothing evident.

Upon further investigation, firefighters located a fire in a closet and extinguished it in under 5 minutes and began searching for extensions.

Personnel operated on the scene for approximately one hour before returning to service.

No injuries were reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.

