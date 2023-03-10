St. Mary’s County Camp DARE Applications for 2023 Now Available

March 10, 2023



Calling all campers and counselors! Applications for this year’s Camp DARE sessions are now live! Get your child signed up before spots run out.

The first Camp DARE will be held at Real Life Church in Mechanicsville from July 24 to July 28.

The second Camp DARE will be held at Lexington Park Baptist Church from Aug. 7 to Aug. 11.

Camper application: https://www.firstsheriff.com/docs/CampDAREApplication.pdf

Camp counselor application: https://www.firstsheriff.com/docs/CampDARESeniorApplication.pdf




