Police Recover Suspected Marijuana Edibles from St. Charles High School Student

March 10, 2023

On March 8, administrators at St. Charles High School recovered a bag of edibles containing suspected marijuana from a 15-year-old student.

The School Resource Officer was notified and began an investigation. The State’s Attorney’s Office is being consulted regarding charges and the student faces disciplinary action by CCPS.

Parents are asked to talk with their children about the dangers of ingesting foods or liquids that contain dangerous substances, as there is a risk the substance could contain life-threatening poisons such as fentanyl or other toxic materials.

Anyone with additional details is asked to call Corporal Thompson at 301-609-3282 ext. 0434. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing

