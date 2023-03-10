Calvert County Public School Career and Technology Academy Teacher Named CTE Teacher of the Year by the Maryland ACTE

Calvert County Public Schools Career and Technology Academy (CTA) Teacher Scott Owens has been selected as the 2023 Career & Technical Education (CTE) Teacher of the Year by the Maryland Career and Technical Administrators chapter of the Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE).

Mr. Owens is a 20-year veteran teacher at CTA where he teaches graphic communications. In addition to teaching, Mr. Owens is dedicated to advising and supporting students participating in SkillsUSA competitions and leadership activities.

Prior to becoming a teacher, Mr. Owens owned and operated a local printing business.



“He is endlessly generous with his own personal time to support CTA projects and activities,” said CTA Principal Ms. Carrie Akins. She added that he was instrumental in the annual fundraising event sponsored by the local Rotary Club that raises funds for CTA student certification costs.

Mr. Owens worked with program organizers and incorporated project-based learning in his classroom, which enabled his students to create event promotional materials to include t-shirts, posters, postcards, and banners. “Mr. Owens’ efforts greatly contributed to the fundraiser’s success, which raised $30,000,” continued Ms. Akins.

Each year ACTE sponsors a national awards program for affiliated State organizations or chapters. Deserving candidates for these awards have demonstrated their commitment to CTE through their innovation, accomplishments, and contributions to the CTE community.

Maryland ACTE award winners’ nominations are forwarded on to be considered for the Northeast ACTE Region I Awards. Mr. Owens will move on to compete in the Northeast, ACTE Region I competition in the spring of 2023.