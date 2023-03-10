Charles County Commissioners Meeting Update – March 7, 2023

On Tuesday, March 7, Commissioners approved Charles County’s annual transportation priority letter to the Maryland Department of Transportation. Staff provided a presentation on transportation priorities, including support for Southern Maryland Rapid Transit, improvements to the US 301 Waldorf corridor, pedestrian safety enhancements at US 301/Smallwood Drive and MD 228/Western Parkway, projects to improve the Hughesville area, and Governor Harry W. Nice/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton bridge replacement project. Staff also presented State Highway Administration planning priorities, transit-related projects, and requests for support from the Town of La Plata.

Legislative Update

Associate County Attorney Danielle Mitchell provided a legislative update for the 2023 Maryland General Assembly Session. Senate hearings have been held on all the bills related to the Commissioners’ proposed legislative package. Mitchell shared a letter of opposition from the Maryland Association of Boards of Education for House Bill 294/Senate Bill 926, which shifts burden of proof in administrative due process hearings for parents or caregivers who challenge an IEP designation. The Charles County Board of Education opposes the bill.

Open Session Briefings

Planning and Growth Management staff presented a briefing and request for a public hearing for the zoning map amendment to the Maryland Garden Property. The applicant is requesting land be rezoned from residential to commercial for an area located at the corner of Billingsley Road, Old Washington Road, and Crain Highway in White Plains. Commissioners scheduled an in-person public hearing on Tue, Apr. 18 and a virtual public hearing on Wed, Apr. 19. Commissioners will hold the public hearings to receive comments on the draft bill related to the applicant’s proposal .

Commissioners received a briefing on the Hughesville Village Water and Sewer project.

State Senator Arthur Ellis presented a briefing on Senate Bill 130.

Carol DeSoto, Clerk to the Board of Commissioners, provided instructions on how the public can provide feedback on meeting agenda items by using "e-comments"

” feature that is being tested for Commissioner agenda items on the county’s website. The Commissioners approved a six-month trial period of option one for in-person and virtual public comment periods.Thirty minutes will be added twice a month to Commissioner’s meetings to allow speakers to comment on non-agenda items following the code of civility. Commissioners will not provide comments or engage with the speakers. The quarterly town halls will continue. Details to signup will be forthcoming.

Approval Items

The Board of Education’s request for a commitment from the Commissioners to provide additional funds in the new elementary school project in the FY2024 budget to allow them to award the construction contract and begin work prior to the FY 2024 budget adoption.

Changes to the standard operating procedures for Commissioners accounts and expense policy. Commissioners amended the procedures to ensure transparency by signing their expense report monthly and providing an annual public audit of their expenditures.

Public Hearing

County Commissioners held a hybrid public hearing on the use of Community Development Block Grant funds for the Westdale Stream Relocation project. The purpose of the stream relocation and restoration project is to treat water runoff and repair eroded areas of a stream that runs through Acton Village. This project also helps the County toward meeting its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) MS4 Permit requirements. The project seeks to relocate the stream off private properties to reduce ongoing property damages while increasing water quality and improving wildlife habitat. County Commissioners voted to close the record.

Proclamations

Next Commissioners Session March 14-15, 2023

