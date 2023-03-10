Allbert L. Brewster, Jr., Lt.Col (ret), PhD., BCD, ACSW, LCSW-C, beloved husband, father, and comforter to all, passed away on November 27th, 2022.

Born January 22, 1948, in New York to his parents Albert L. Brewster & Harriet E. Frawley Brewster and to brothers Charles and Fred.

Al is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Lavina Prescott Brewster; son Reid L.P. Brewster; son, Jason Riddick (Elizabeth); Grandson Nixon Riddick; brother Fred Brewster; David L.C. Prescott, “brother” and many other loved ones he called family. Al was preceded in death by his son, George Paul Brewster; his parents, Harriet Frawley Brewster, and Albert Brewster; and his brother, Rev. Charles Brewster.

He attended Dixie Hollins High School, Saint Petersburg Junior College, Wake Forest University, Mary Washington College BA, Norfolk State College MSW, University of Pittsburgh PhD. He was a Certified Mediator, UVA in Biomedical Ethics; Trained Stephen Minister; Board Certified Diplomate Clinical Social Work; Certificate in Clinical Hypnosis; Academy of Certified Social Workers; Certified Trainer of Counseling Skills by National Drug Abuse Training Center and Veteran Advisory Committees.

A strong defender and believer in our country, Al served 26 years of military service in the Marine Corps and Air Force. He received honors for heroic service in Vietnam, and later numerous commendations as Director of the AF Alcohol Rehabilitation Center, Family Practice Residency, Director of Medical Education and Family Advocacy Director in the Office of the Surgeon General. He has been providing mental health services for over 40 years. He was a published author having written several books, journals, and abstracts.

Al loved sailing, antique cars, and was an instrument-rated pilot; but more importantly, he loved his family and sharing that love to all. He never once “met a stranger” and would always get caught up in conversations with new people. Once he “graduated” from the military, Al founded and served as President of the non-profit, veteran support group, Battle Buddies; he consistently worked with this group along with a number of other volunteer programs. Through his role as a clinical social worker, Al responded to crisis calls at the Pentagon on 911, with the VBPD as well as working with many commercial operations experiencing personal crisis. Al was always passionate and driven to help others during the darkest times of their lives. There are hundreds of people who through his expertise and loving nature were provided comfort, and relief.

A person of strong religious beliefs Al was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Prince Frederick, Maryland; most recently attending the Virginia Beach United Methodist Church and First Presbyterian Church of Virginia Beach as well as Trinity Church Men’s Bible Study

Memorial services will be held Wednesday March 15, 2023, 1 PM at Trinity UMC, 90 Church St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678, Dr. Jim Swecker, Clergy. Interment services with military honors at Arlington National Cemetery will be held on Thursday March 16, 2023 at 9.00 AM, with a required arrival time at the cemetery at 8:15 AM

Arrangements are by Rausch Funeral Home (rauschfuneralhomes.com). In lieu of flowers, the family asks of anyone who knew Al to please spread a bit of love and kindness; take an old friend out to dinner, donate to a local food pantry, spend some time with the ones you love. Nothing would make Al happier than knowing he was able to bring people together.