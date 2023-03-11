One Transported to Trauma Center After Vehicle Strikes Utility Pole in Lexington Park

On Saturday, March 11, 2023, at approximately 1:20 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Willows Road and Almar Street in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a utility pole with the operator out of the vehicle. The victim was conscious, alert and talking to First Responders.

Emergency medical personnel consulted for a trauma transport for precautionary reasons due to the amount of intrusion into the vehicle.

The teen male victim was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision. Speed and operator error appear to be contributing factors.

SMECO and other utility companies were requested to the scene for one pole completely cut in half, multiple lines down and a transformer down.

