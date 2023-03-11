Southern Maryland Firefighters Conducting Visitation Event for Firefighter with Cancer in Lexington Park

On Saturday, March 11, 2023, please expect a large amount of fire apparatus in the area of Columbus Drive and Shining Willow Lane between 12:00 and 1:30 p.m. as firefighters throughout St. Mary’s County will be conducting a visitation/drive-by event for Steven King.

King is a volunteer firefighter who has been with the Second District VFD&RS for 5 years, and a volunteer for over 20 years with departments throughout Southern Maryland.

Steven has been diagnosed with Colon Cancer and is currently in the care of Hospice.