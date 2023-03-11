Detectives Arrest Three Washington D.C. Men in Stolen Vehicle and Recover Five Firearms

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement (WAVE) team arrested three suspects who were in a stolen vehicle. Officers recovered five firearms, including one that was reported stolen.

The suspects are 22-year-old Marquise Jackson, 22-year-old Marquette Jackson and 23-year-old Darrell Byrd. The three suspects are from Washington, DC.

On March 10, 2023, at approximately 12:10 am, WAVE team investigators stopped a stolen vehicle in the area of Brooks Drive and Silver Hill Road in Suitland. The vehicle was reported stolen on February 17, 2023, in another jurisdiction.

During the stop, the driver, Marquise Jackson and the two passengers, Marquette Jackson and Darrell Byrd, were taken into custody. Officers recovered a total of five weapons during the stop.

The suspects are charged with theft, stolen auto and multiple firearms offense. They are in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

If anyone has information regarding this case, they are urged to contact WAVE detectives at 301-516-3788.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please reference case 23-0014551.

