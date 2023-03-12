UPDATE: Bridge is open – Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge Shut Down for Police Activity

UPDATE 8:39 p.m.: Police reported they possibly located the victim underneath the bridge on the Calvert County side.

Officers stated the subject is refusing all treatment and to talk to First Responders.

All units are in service as all searches of the river provided negative results.

3/11/2023: On Saturday, March 11, 2023, at approximately 8:10 p.m., police from Calvert and St. Mary’s County responded to the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge for a subject walking on the bridge.

911 caller reported a subject was walking on the outside wall of the bridge railing and then stated they no longer observed them.

Police requested fire and rescue teams from Calvert and St. Mary’s to respond. Firefighters along with DNR and Coast Guard are on scene doing searches.

Investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided when they become available.

Police stated a victim is not confirmed, the search is precautionary.

Bridge will be closed for an extended period of time. Bridge is open as of 8:40 p.m.