Police in Charles County Respond to Reckless Driving Complaints and Make 67 Traffic Stops

On March 4, 2023, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) received numerous complaints of vehicles operating in a reckless manner on Crain Highway between La Plata and the Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge.

The complaints ranged from vehicles traveling at high rates of speed, passing on the shoulders, and vehicles blocking travel lanes to conduct drag race activities.

Officers from Patrol Division formulated an enforcement plan to address the complaints to ensure the roadways remain safe for everyone.

During the operation, officers conducted a total of 67 traffic stops. Three drivers were sighted for driving without licenses, two operators were cited for operating unregistered and uninsured motor vehicles, and one driver was arrested for having outstanding arrest warrants.

During the enforcement initiative, officers stopped numerous vehicles for speeding with the highest recorded violation of 125 miles per hour (mph) in a 55mph zone.

CCSO officers will continue to conduct enforcement efforts countywide and will focus attention in areas where complaints have been received.

Thank you to all of the citizens who called to report this dangerous driving activity. CCSO encourages the community to report a crime by calling 301-932-2222 or in the case of an emergency to dial 911.