Anne Arundel Police Drug Busts on March 9, 2023 Results in 2 Loaded Firearms, Large Amount of Pills and Weed Being Recovered

On March 9, 2023, at approximately 4:15 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation in the area of Annapolis Road and Reece Road in Severn.

Upon approaching the vehicle, officers observed suspected marijuana inside the passenger compartment in plain view.

During a subsequent search, officers located a loaded semi-automatic handgun and a civil amount of suspected marijuana.

During their investigation, officers learned that both occupants of the vehicle were prohibited from possessing a firearm. Both occupants were arrested and charged accordingly.

Sean Paul Lamar, 20-year-old of Annapolis, Maryland and a male juvenile age 14 of Annapolis, Maryland

On March 9, 2023, at approximately 8:15 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation in the 3300 block of Laurel Fort Meade Road in Laurel.

During their investigation, officers learned the driver’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle was suspended.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers located a loaded semi-automatic handgun, 709 suspected pills of Oxycodone, approximately 280g of suspected marijuana, and $1069 in US currency.

Officers would go on to learn that the driver was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Wilson Josue Gonzalez Gomes 23-year-old of Beltsville, Maryland and Isabel Echevaria Silva 23-year-old of Silver Spring, Maryland were arrested and charged accordingly