St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Two Women Who Stole Victims Wallet

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the two women pictured in a theft investigation.

On Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, the victim reported a wallet missing from the victim’s place of employment in California. Contents of the wallet included several gift cards to local businesses and other basic items.

On Friday, March 3, 2023, at 2:55 pm, the two women pictured used one of the stolen gift cards at the California Starbucks.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Ryan Campbell at 301-475-4200, ext. 78157 or email [email protected] Case # 11784-23

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

