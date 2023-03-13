Graduation Rates for Charles County Public School Students Continue to Exceed Statewide Average

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) graduation rates for the Class of 2022 indicate that nearly 93% of students graduated on time. Graduation rate data was released this week by the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE).

The 92.6% graduation rate for the CCPS Class of 2022 is more than 5% higher than the statewide average.

The four-year graduation cohort rate – which tracks student data from their freshman year through their senior year – statewide was 86.3% for 2022. The CCPS four-year cohort graduation rate dropped slightly from 93.6% in 2021 to 92.6% for 2022. All seven high schools graduated students at a rate of at least 88% percent or more. Graduation rates for the Class of 2022 by high school are as follows.

Henry E. Lackey High School: 92.62%.

La Plata High School: 92.88%.

Maurice J. McDonough High School: 92. 47%.

North Point High School: 97.81%.

St. Charles High School: 92.56%.

Thomas Stone High School: 88.24%.

Westlake High School: 90.31%.

The percentage of CCPS students dropping out of school continues to decrease and remains lower than the statewide average. The CCPS four-year cohort dropout rate decreased from 4.49% in 2021 to 3.89% in 2022. The statewide drop-out average for 2022 is 8.5%, which increased from 7.4% last year.

Specific CCPS student subgroups experienced an increase in graduation rates for 2022. The graduation rate for students with disabilities increased from 79.17% in 2021 to 81.62% in 2022. Additionally, the graduation rate for students identified as English Learners rose from 58.33% in 2021 to 62.12% in 2022.

Superintendent of Schools Maria Navarro, Ed.D., said the graduation data for CCPS students indicates progress but also outlines important work necessary for students to continue to achieve.

“Our commitment remains the same to ensure all students – regardless of their background – are college and career ready. The personalized graduation plans we have in place for high school students outline areas in which students may be struggling and are in need of extra help, such as grade or credit recovery, tutoring or other interventions,” Navarro said. “Our data indicates some gains and some losses. But our instructional teams, teachers and administrators regularly analyze student progress, make recommendations for growth and provide students with extra resources to catch up or remain on track to graduate with their peers. I am proud of our students, who remain focused on the goal to graduate.”

How MSDE and CCPS monitor graduation rates by graduating classes

The cohort graduation rate follows a student from their freshman year through their senior year. Data released this week by MSDE is the four-year cohort graduation rate for the Class of 2022 and includes Summer School graduates. Calculations follow students from the time they first enter Grade 9 and includes those who graduate after four years. The graduation rate is calculated by using the number of students who graduate in four years with a high school diploma divided by the number of students who form the adjusted cohort for that graduating class.

How CCPS supports students toward graduation

CCPS has a tracking system built into its student information system, Synergy, that outlines graduation progress for high school students. Starting with a student’s freshman year, data reports are calculated and uploaded to StudentVue and ParentVue that indicate their progress toward graduation. Once final grades are calculated at the end of the school year, updated reports are posted to StudentVue and ParentVue. CCPS provides these graduation reports for all high school students twice per school year. The tracking system was implemented by CCPS in 2021 as part of the college and career readiness requirement outlined in the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future legislation.

“Our focus on graduation rates includes a consistent goal of meeting 100%. Much of this work is embedded into the school system strategic plan. CCPS continues to expand programs to support students after graduation and beyond, whether that is early exposure to college, additional technical trade certifications, or expanding our internship network so students graduate with unique skill sets needed to immediately enter the workforce. Our work is not only about ensuring students graduate on time but making sure they are ready for life after high school,” Navarro said.

CCPS continues to offer alternative learning options for high school students to meet graduation requirements, such as grade and credit recovery programs, dual enrollment and early college programs, Virtual Academy and Summer School program offerings. Staff closely monitor student progress toward graduation requirements and implement action plans for students when needed.

High school principals, as well as class counselors, monitor student transcripts and implement individualized plans for seniors who have not met graduation requirements. Student transcripts are also evaluated to confirm graduates have completed all requirements. CCPS transitioned to an updated transcript format in 2020 that outlines credits needed for a student to graduate based on their personalized graduation plan.

Additionally, staff who work in the CCPS Office of Teaching and Learning consistently monitor data to determine which students are not on track to graduate on time due to difficulty with grades, attendance and/or behavior concerns. This allows for schools to update a student’s personalized graduation plan to add interventions in advance so the student has enough time to complete all graduation requirements.

Where to view additional graduation rate data

Graduation rate data for each Charles County public high school is posted on the Maryland Report Card website at https://reportcard.msde.maryland.gov/. To view data by school, enter the name of the school in the search box. Users can also select Charles County from the View District Data option.