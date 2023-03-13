St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Whereabouts of Jermaine Cornelius Dorsey – Wanted for Escape

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues seeking the whereabouts of Jermaine Cornelius Dorsey, age 41, who is wanted for Second-Degree Escape.

Dorsey failed to maintain a charge on his GPS ankle monitor and left his residence in Waldorf where he was sentenced to home detention. Dorsey was originally charged with Driving/Attempting to Drive a Motor Vehicle without a License.

Anyone with information on Dorsey’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Joseph Bowling at 301-475-4200, ext. 71959 or email [email protected]

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.