St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Whereabouts of Jermaine Cornelius Dorsey – Wanted for Escape

March 13, 2023

Jermaine Cornelius Dorsey of Waldorf.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues seeking the whereabouts of Jermaine Cornelius Dorsey, age 41, who is wanted for Second-Degree Escape.

Dorsey failed to maintain a charge on his GPS ankle monitor and left his residence in Waldorf where he was sentenced to home detention. Dorsey was originally charged with Driving/Attempting to Drive a Motor Vehicle without a License.

Anyone with information on Dorsey’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Joseph Bowling at 301-475-4200, ext. 71959 or email [email protected]

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

