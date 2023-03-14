James “Jim” Harold Bradford, 53, of Brandywine, MD passed away peacefully on March 5, 2023 with his wife by his side.

Jim was born on April 9, 1969 in Kingsville, Texas to John and Patricia Bradford.

Jim is preceded in death by his son, Joshua Nicely.

He is survived by his wife, Venie Nicely Bradford, whom he spent 19 wonderful years with; his parents, his brother, Kirk Bradford of Derry, NH, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family, and friends.

Jim has worked for Clinton Fence Company for the past 29 years. He started out in the field as a helper, worked his way up to commercial sales, and had recently become the President of the company. Jim loved his job at Clinton Fence and everyone knew him by his little red Toyota Tacoma with Clinton Fence on the side. He was extremely knowledgeable of all aspects of his job and knew the ins and outs like no other. He enjoyed going out to write estimates, meeting and interacting with customers and loved his coworkers who became like family.

Jim was a sports enthusiast who loved watching NASCAR, baseball, football and enjoyed golfing, bowling and fishing. He loved growing his vegetable garden, grilling, cooking, and feeding people, as well as, spending time with his family and friends. Jim was such a caring and considerate person and was known to go out of his way to help others any chance he got.

On Saturday, March 18, 2023, there will be a Memorial Gathering from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Memorial Service will begin at 12:00pm also at the funeral home. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at Donate St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

The family has respectfully requested that those attending services please wear a mask.

Online condolences to the family at: www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD