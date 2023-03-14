Robert “Lou” Lewis Pepper, 84, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away on March 5, 2023, in Hughesville, MD.

Lou was born on April 16, 1938, in Washington, DC to the late Albert Mahon Pepper and Shirley Nelson Quinn Pepper.

In 1959, he married his beloved wife Helen, having renewed their vows at the Washington National Cathedral on their 50th anniversary. Together they were blessed with three children, Timothy L. Pepper of Hughesville, Troy A. Pepper of South Carolina and Teri Dimsey of Hollywood.

Lou was a successful business owner of an HVAC company and retired in 2001 after 42 years in the field. In retirement, Lou’s main enjoyment was spending time with his family. In his younger years he enjoyed shooting pool and coaching football.

He is survived by his children, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, his brother Edgar of New York and many other extended family and friends.

Lou is predeceased by his wife, parents and sister, Barbara Robinson.

Services are private.

Memorial donations may be made to: Any local Boys and Girls Club.

