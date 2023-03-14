Douglas “D.O.” Rodney Bowen, 80, of Huntingtown, MD passed away 8 March 2023 in Annapolis, MD. D.O. was born September 29, 1942, at home on the “Small Reward” farm in Huntingtown, MD to Thomas Monnett Bowen and Evelyn Lydia (Hance) Bowen. He graduated from Calvert Junior-Senior High School in 1960 and attended the University of Maryland. D.O. was employed by the Department of Defense for 36 years from 1963 until his retirement in 1999. While working there he received the Meritorious Civilian Service Award. D.O. served in the US Army National Guard for 6 years from 1964 until his honorable discharged in 1970. On 17 February 1968 he married Jean Whitney Herries and they lived in Annapolis, MD for 34 years until moving down to their farm in Huntingtown in 2002. D.O. raised his first tobacco crop that was marketed when he was 10 years old. He continued raising tobacco until accepting the Maryland “Tobacco Buyout” program in 1998. D.O. was a Ducks Unlimited Life Sponsor and a member of the Maryland Farm Bureau, Calvert County Sportsman’s Club, The Phoenix Society, the National Cryptologic Museum Foundation, the National Rifle Association, and the Calvert County Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a member of Huntingtown United Methodist Church. D.O. enjoyed deer hunting and waterfowl hunting on the Eastern Shore and in Calvert County with his friends.

D.O. was preceded in death by his parents, brother William Thomas Bowen, sister Eliza Elizabeth Bowen, and infant son Thomas Whitney Bowen. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Jean Whitney Bowen, sister Martha Bowen Jones, sister-in-law Judith Herries Gunter, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM & 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Rausch Funeral Home-Owings 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane

Owings, MD 20736 Services

Funeral Service Thursday, March 16, 2023

11:00 AM Huntingtown United Methodist Church 4020 Hunting Creek Road

P.O. Box 550

Huntingtown, MD 20639 Interment

Burial Asbury Cemetery 3660 Hallowing Point Road

Prince Frederick, MD 20678 Contributions

Huntingtown United Methodist Church 4020 Hunting Creek Road

P.O. Box 550

Huntingtown, MD 20639 Ducks Unlimited – Link:

https://www.ducks.org/