Donna Kay Lauer, 68, of Prince Frederick, Maryland passed away on March 9, 2023 at Howard County General Hospital, Columbia, Maryland. Donna was born on May 18, 1954 in Maryland to the late Charles King and Kay Snow. She grew up in Adelphi, MD and graduated from Northwestern High School. After high school, she married the love of her life, Raymond Lauer in 1973. She became a mother to Chip, Eric and Lana and later welcomed daughter, Charlene.

While Donna had a successful professional career in medical administration, she will forever be remembered most, as a loving wife, mom, grandma and great grandmother. Her love for her family was evident in the way she took care of everyone, would defend them at any cost, and served as the strong willed matriarch that they could look up to and aspire to be. She was an amazing cook and her Thanksgiving dinners were legendary. One of Donna’s favorite past times was her vacations with family to Wildwood, New Jersey. She could always be found joking around and making those around her laugh with her comedic timing and witty sense of humor.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Charlene Mayo (Chris), and son, Eric Lauer (Tresa). Granddaughters, Kristen Drury (Matt), Ashley Sunderland (Jake), and Casey Mayo. She is also survived by her five great grandsons; Brandon, Hunter, Parker, Mason, and Landon. She was preceded in death by her son Chip Lauer, daughter Lana Lauer, and her beloved husband, Raymond Lauer.

The family will receive friends Friday March 17, 2023 from 10 until the time of service 12 Noon at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, Maryland. Interment is private.

Visitation Rausch Funeral Home-Port Republic 4405 Broomes Island Road

Port Republic, MD 20676 Services

Friday, March 17, 2023

12 noon Rausch Funeral Home-Port Republic 4405 Broomes Island Road

Port Republic, MD 20676