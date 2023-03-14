Lexington Park Man Arrested on Drug and Gun Charges After Police Execute Search Warrant

On Friday, March 10, 2023, Detectives with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, with the assistance of deputies from the K-9 Unit and Patrol Division, executed a search and seizure warrant at the residence of Jadon Bernard Somerville, age 22, at Park Pines Drive in Lexington Park.

Detectives located a loaded Glock 22 .40-caliber handgun, four different packages of cocaine (both crack cocaine and powdered cocaine), a digital scale with cocaine residue, and both used and unused packaging materials. Somerville is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous conviction for Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine.

While the search and seizure warrant was being executed, Somerville was at the St. Mary’s County Circuit Court for an unrelated case for Possession with the Intent to Distribute. Somerville entered a guilty plea on Friday and will be sentenced at a later date.

Upon completion of the hearing, Somerville was taken into custody at which time an additional search and seizure warrant was executed on his person where multiple cellphones and a quantity of US currency was located.

Somerville was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where he was charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute; CDS Possession: Cocaine and Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm. Somerville was held without bond.

