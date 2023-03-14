Police Investigating Burglary to CVS Pharmacy in Mechanicsville

On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at approximately 5:10 a.m., police responded to the CVS Pharmacy located at 28948 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for a burglary alarm.

The 911 caller reported alarms were activated with two suspects being viewed on security cameras causing property destruction.

Police arrived on the scene to find both suspects fled and damage to the front of the business.

Deputies are investigating the incident. It is unknown if the suspects entered the business or stole any property.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Updates will be provided when they become available.