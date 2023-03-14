Police Investigating Fatal Three Vehicle Collision Involving Tractor Trailer in Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred this morning in Prince George’s County involving three vehicles.

The deceased is identified as Delando Woody, 56, of New Jersey. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical service personnel. He was the driver and sole occupant of a tractor trailer involved in the crash. His body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

The sole occupant of a Dodge Charger involved in the crash is identified as Troy Myers, 45, of Hanover, Maryland. He was transported by ambulance to MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. for medical treatment.



The driver and passenger of a Toyota truck were also injured in the crash. They are identified as Carlos Diaz Agustin, 22, and Anner Ramundo, 43, both of Beltsville, Maryland. Both were transported by ambulance to Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center in Silver Spring for treatment of their injuries.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to a report of a multiple-vehicle crash on I-95 in the area of MD Route 212 in Beltsville. The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a Dodge Charger traveling southbound on I-95 struck the Toyota, causing the truck to overturn into the median. Investigators believe the Charger crossed over the median and was struck by a tractor trailer traveling northbound on I-95.

I-95 was partially closed in both directions for more than 7 hours. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with road closures. The Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division as well as the Motor Unit responded to the scene to assist. The Maryland Department of the Environment also responded to the scene to assist with the diesel fuel spill.

The Maryland State Police Crash team is leading the investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has information related to this crash, is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Crash Team at 301-669-8100.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office. The investigation continues