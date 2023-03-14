Apartment Fire in Waldorf Deemed Accidental Due to Improperly Discarded Smoking Materials

On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 6:56 a.m., firefighters responded to 6008 New Forest Court in Waldorf, for the reported apartment fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 2-story apartment complex with fire on the exterior balcony.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

The owner/occupants were identified as Modou Sey & Laura Smith with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $2,500.00

Investigation determined the fire started on the balcony with the cause being deemed accidental due to improperly discarded smoking materials on the apartment balcony.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Photo provided by Maryland State Fire Marshal.

