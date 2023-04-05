Former Maryland Official Roy McGrath Dead After FBI Involved Shooting in Tennessee

UPDATE 4/5/2023: On Monday, April 3, 2023, Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement responded to the area of the 10700 block of Kingston Pike and Lovell Road, after receiving sighting reports of fugitive Roy C. McGrath.

During the incident, McGrath was shot and taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division and Darrell DeBusk with the FBI stated ““The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously.”

It was not made clear whether McGrath suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, or was injured as a result of an exchange of gunfire from law enforcement.

Updates and details will be provided when they become available.

March 14, 2023: The U.S. Marshals Service has initiated an interstate fugitive investigation. It is now seeking to apprehend the former Maryland governor’s top aide after he failed to appear in court on Monday, March 13, 2023.

A federal judge issued an arrest warrant for Roy McGrath, the aide to former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, due to McGrath failing to appear in court as his trial on federal fraud charges.

McGrath, who moved to Naples, Florida, faces an eight-count federal indictment with charges including wire fraud, fraud and embezzlement charges connected to approximately $170,000 in expenses. McGrath pleaded not guilty during his court appearance in 2021.

McGrath currently faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for each of four counts of wire fraud and a maximum of 10 years in federal prison for each of two counts of embezzling funds from an organization receiving more than $10,000 in federal benefits.

Anyone with information on McGrath is urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals Service office, at 1-866-4WANTED or USMS Tips at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

